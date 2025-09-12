General Staff considers shutting down mobile networks during air raid alerts – media

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not rule out the possibility of shutting down mobile networks or significantly slowing mobile internet during air raid alerts and Russian Shahed attacks.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by a source in the General Staff.

According to the source, although current measures are sufficient to counter Russia’s use of Ukrainian mobile networks for drone navigation, the situation could change in the future.

Such measures are considered particularly effective against drones equipped with cameras, which require fast connections to transmit data.

"There is a rationale for such measures [switching off the mobile network]. Whether it is necessary depends on the specific situation and conditions. Therefore, in some cases, it may be advisable to reduce mobile internet speed to limit the operation of FPV drones in particular," the General Staff explained.

At the same time, drones without cameras do not require high internet speed to transmit data.

Read more: Mobile Internet restricted in Moscow due to "dangerous neighborhood" - Peskov