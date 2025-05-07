Mobile Internet restricted in Moscow due to "dangerous neighborhood" - Peskov

Moscow has introduced temporary restrictions on the mobile Internet in connection with preparations for the celebration of the so-called Victory Day.

This was stated by Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"During all the days when the guests of these celebrations will be here, that is, until the 10th inclusive, well, we probably need to be prepared for such temporary restrictions on the mobile Internet... We must take into account the, let's say, dangerous neighborhood we have," Peskov said.

At the same time, he could not say when the Internet would be fully restored.

As a reminder, residents of Moscow and the Moscow region have been complaining about a massive failure of mobile internet and communications.

