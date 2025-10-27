Power supply situation may change daily in winter – Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo has warned that the electricity supply situation this winter may change on a daily basis. The company says it prepared for the cold season under several scenarios, from optimistic to crisis, but constant drone and missile strikes on energy infrastructure are forcing it to revise forecasts.

Ukrenergo head Vitalii Zaichenko said this in a televised interview, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Head of the company Zaichenko assured that power engineers are doing everything possible to keep Ukrainians supplied with electricity throughout the entire heating season.

As reported earlier, on October 27 Ukrenergo was forced to apply emergency power outage schedules in several regions due to increased consumption. It was caused by cloudy weather.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced due to increased consumption. No full-day restrictions planned, Ukrenergo says