Emergency power outages introduced due to increased consumption. No full-day restrictions planned, Ukrenergo says

On October 27, Ukrenergo was forced to apply emergency power outage schedules in several regions due to increased electricity consumption caused by cloudy weather.

The company’s head, Vitalii Zaichenko, said this during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Ukrenergo had initially planned to introduce consumption limits for industrial enterprises. However, these measures proved insufficient because the company did not anticipate higher demand resulting from the cloudy weather across Ukraine.

"Therefore, we were forced to implement emergency outage schedules, which will later switch to hourly ones so that consumers can understand when they will have electricity," Zaichenko explained.

He added that the restrictions would apply only during peak load hours — from 10:00 to 12:00 in the morning and 15:00 to 19:00 in the evening.

"We do not plan to restrict consumers throughout the entire day. There are only certain hours when the system experiences a power shortage. At other times, we expect to supply all consumers with electricity without limitations," the Ukrenergo head added.

Background

Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy, leaving some customers without power.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and two regions.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly outage schedules are currently in effect in several regions at levels ranging from 1 to 2.5. groups

