Power outage schedules are in effect in 12 regions, - "Ukrenergo"
As a result of the difficult situation in the power system due to Russian strikes, hourly power outage schedules are being applied in 12 regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo", Censor.NET informs.
Where are the blackouts?
As of this morning, consumers in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without power supply. The situation remains difficult in Chernihiv region.
"Emergency repair works are ongoing in all regions with damaged power grids. Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore stable power supply to all consumers as soon as possible," the statement said.
Outage schedules
Today, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., twelve regions are subject to hourly power cuts ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 queues at a time.
During this period, power curtailment schedules for industry and business are in effect throughout Ukraine.
Electricity consumption
According to "Ukrenergo", electricity consumption is currently at a high level. As of 6:00 a.m., it was the same as at the same time on the previous day - Thursday.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password