EU has supported Ukraine’s energy system with €3 billion since beginning of 2022, - Mathernova

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, condemned Russia's latest attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine's energy capabilities ahead of the winter season.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

She noted that attacks on energy infrastructure and systematic power cuts are causing serious concern, especially in the Chernihiv region, where the situation remains critical. Maternova added that yesterday EU representatives traveled to Chernihiv and other regions to assess the country's energy needs.

EU support for Ukraine's energy system

According to her, the EU has supported Ukraine's energy system with €3 billion since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. This assistance includes financing, the supply of equipment for repairing gas and electrical equipment, and its delivery through the European Civil Protection Mechanism. For example, a thermal power plant was dismantled in Vilnius and delivered in parts to Ukraine to restore the energy system.

Maternova also noted two key areas of support. The first is connecting Ukraine and Moldova to the continental power grid, which allows up to 2.1 gigawatts of electricity per day to be transmitted from the European grid. The second is the development of distributed energy supply, including renewable energy sources, as well as the improvement of the electricity distribution system within the framework of the Ukraine Facility.

"Winter Package" from the EU

Separately, the ambassador recalled the €40 million "winter package," which provides humanitarian aid and measures to support Ukrainians during the difficult winter season.

"We also have many projects across Ukraine that support the development of distributed energy supply, including renewable energy sources," Maternova emphasized.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of October 21, Russia would attack Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles and that air defense systems were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that as a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dnipro district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. Thirteen people were injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil enterprises.

In the Kyiv region, four deaths have been reported—two adults and two children.

Most regions have introduced emergency power cuts.