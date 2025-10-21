Zelenskyy on Russia’s overnight attack: Every effort is being made to restore power supply. Only long-range capability will bring Putin back to reality

Russia is deliberately striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Pressure on Russia is needed to end the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram.

Strikes on energy infrastructure

Chernihiv and Sumy regions — recovery efforts are underway everywhere after Russian strikes on our energy facilities. They even used FPV drones to hit transformers in Zaporizhzhia region. I thank the repair crews, power engineers, all municipal services, and the State Emergency Service for working almost around the clock and supporting people," the head of state emphasized.

According to him, reports were presented today by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"The necessary resources are available, and every region is doing its utmost to restore power supply," Zelenskyy noted.

Diplomatic pressure

Diplomats and political leaders must work just as actively and intensively. Only a few weeks ago, when Putin felt real pressure and the threat of Tomahawks, he immediately showed readiness to return to diplomacy. And as soon as that pressure eased, the Russians began trying to back away from diplomacy and postpone dialogue. Russia’s tactics are killing people and using cold as terror. On the eve of winter, Russians are literally striking our infrastructure and energy facilities every day. Only sustained pressure on Russia can correct and stop this. Only sufficient long-range capability in our defence brings Putin back to reality. This war must end, and only pressure will lead to peace," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Chernihiv region overnight with drones and ballistic missiles, striking a heating facility and an energy site. Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that Russian forces had targeted energy infrastructure in two regions. Chernihiv and parts of the region remain without power, and ongoing air alerts are hindering repair work.

It was also noted that Russia is deliberately targeting transmission, distribution, and local generation facilities, complicating power restoration efforts.

