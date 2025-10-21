Enemy UAVs are constantly circling over damaged facilities in Chernihiv region. It is impossible to start repairs. This is deliberate act of terrorism, - Ministry of Energy

Due to the constant terror of Russian drones, energy workers are unable to begin restoration work in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the Ministry of Energy.

Russia continuously attacks with drones

As noted, emergency crews in Chernihiv region are unable to begin work on restoring power supply due to continuous attacks by Russian drones. The Russians are deliberately launching unmanned aerial vehicles that are continuously circling over damaged facilities, making it impossible to carry out work safely and deliberately prolonging the humanitarian crisis.

Chernihiv and the entire northern part of the region are without power

According to the Ministry of Energy, the Russians struck civilian energy infrastructure in the Chernihiv region the day before. The city of Chernihiv and the entire northern part of the region are completely without power. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian families are left without electricity.

"Repair crews are on full alert to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. However, the enemy is deliberately obstructing this," the statement said.

A deliberate act of terrorism

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that this is a deliberate act of terrorism. There are no military targets in the area of the affected energy facilities. Russia is deliberately targeting infrastructure on which the lives of ordinary people depend.

"Against the backdrop of these barbaric actions, the Russian leadership's statements that their targets are exclusively military appear particularly false.

The strike on the Chernihiv region's power grid, which left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, is direct evidence that Russia's real goal is the genocide of the Ukrainian people," the statement said.

Energy specialists will do everything possible and impossible to restore power supply as soon as possible.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Chernihiv region at night with drones and ballistic missiles, hitting a heat supply facility and an energy facility. Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the enemy had attacked the energy infrastructure of two regions. Chernihiv and part of the region are without power, and the alarm is hindering restoration work.

It was also noted that Russia is targeting transmission, distribution, and local generation facilities, complicating the restoration of electricity.

