Russian troops struck critical infrastructure facility in Sumy. Part of community without power (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 27 October, part of Sumy was left without power due to enemy attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Due to hostile attacks, part of the Sumy community is temporarily without electricity," he said.

When will the power supply be restored?

According to the RMA, all the necessary services are already working to restore power supply as soon as possible.

Updated information

As the SES later reported, on the night of 27 October, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy community.

"Despite the high fire load, the rescuers managed to eliminate all sources of fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.











What preceded it?

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was attacking Ukraine's energy sector to exert social pressure. According to the Ministry of Energy, the most difficult situation with energy supply after the Russian strikes is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In Chernihiv, power supply has been fully restored after Russia's strikes on the energy sector.

