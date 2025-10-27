Ukraine expects 14th and 15th military aid packages from Croatia by end of year - Shmyhal

Croatia will provide Ukraine with the 14th and 15th aid packages by the end of this year.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Croatia Ivan Anusic, who is on a visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

Deepening defense and industrial cooperation

The heads of the defense ministries of Ukraine and Croatia signed a letter of intent to deepen defense-industrial cooperation.

"We agreed to create joint production chains and cooperate in our defense industries. We are preparing a joint industrial forum of manufacturers early next year," Shmyhal said.

The Defense Minister also thanked Croatia for providing 13 military assistance packages worth more than €200 million.

"We are expecting the 14th aid package soon and the 15th by the end of this year," said the head of the Ukrainian defense ministry.

PURL and the Coalition for Demining

The ministers also discussed joint participation in the SAFE mechanism and the possibility of Croatia joining the PURL initiative.

"I noted the role of Croatia in the work of the Coalition for Demining. The experience of a country friendly to us is important in clearing our land. The Croatian company DOK-ING has already handed over 69 demining vehicles and started producing spare parts in Ukraine," said Shmyhal.

Joint production of drones

"We discussed the potential for participation in the initiative of joint production of FPV drones. We see Croatia's interest in this opportunity," the Defense Minister said.