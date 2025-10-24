"Coalition of Willing" develops five-point plan for Ukraine – Starmer

On Friday, October 24, members of the "Coalition of the Willing" approved a new plan for Ukraine. The document includes five key points, notably aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and unfreezing Russia’s frozen assets to aid Kyiv.

"Our coalition is ready to continue working to increase pressure on Putin, both on the battlefield and on his war economy — to push him to the negotiating table. Together, we have developed a concrete plan through the end of the year," the British leader said.

Reducing dependence on Russian energy resources

The "Coalition of the Willing" plan also envisions that partners will work to remove Russian oil and gas from global markets.

"We are encouraging everyone to implement these sanctions and reduce dependence on gas. We also call on third countries to stop buying Russian resources tainted and bloodied by war," Starmer said.

Unfreezing Russian assets

The next point of the plan concerns unfreezing billions of euros in Russian assets to assist Ukraine.

"It is Russia that must pay for everything it has done, conquered, and destroyed in Ukraine. Therefore, we must ensure that reparations and funds remain in Ukraine. Third, we must increase and strengthen Ukraine’s air defense," the British Prime Minister said.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defence

In addition, the "Coalition of the Willing" plan envisions bolstering Ukraine’s air defense ahead of winter. In particular, the United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 5,000 multi-purpose missiles to protect its infrastructure.

Increasing pressure on Putin

Ukraine’s partners also intend to step up pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including by supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Security guarantees

Among other things, the Coalition of the Willing will continue to work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We will continue our work on security guarantees, including a multinational force in Ukraine, to ensure a sustainable and just peace in Ukraine," Starmer said.

