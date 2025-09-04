ENG
Participants of Coalition of Willing ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles – UK government

Ukraine to receive long-range missiles: What is known

At a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities.

The UK government’s press service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted, as he continues to stall peace talks while carrying out strikes on Ukraine.

Starmer also welcomed the decision by partners in the "Coalition of the Willing" to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other European leaders will hold talks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday following the "Coalition of the Willing" summit.

