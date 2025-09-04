UK has allocated over £1 billion in revenue from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, - Healey

The United Kingdom has spent more than £1 billion from frozen Russian assets to finance weapons and military support for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated in a press release on the UK government's website following the visit of Defence Secretary John Healey to Kyiv.

It is noted that these funds were used to purchase artillery ammunition, missiles for air defence systems, drones, spare parts and other equipment necessary to maintain and repair Ukrainian military equipment. This made it possible to quickly deliver hundreds of thousands of shells and hundreds of missiles, sign new contracts for the maintenance and repair of equipment, and support Ukraine's military operations on the front lines.

"The UK is stepping up military support to help Ukraine defend itself against Putin's illegal invasion, while working to secure peace tomorrow through the 'Coalition of the Willing'. Over £1 billion in military support has already been funded from frozen Russian assets, and in the last 50 days we have accelerated the delivery of critical equipment and supplies to the Ukrainian military," Healey said.

It is also reported that over the past 50 days, the UK has supplied Ukraine with: 4.7 million rounds of small arms ammunition, 60,000 artillery shells, rockets and ammunition, over 2,500 drones, over 200 electronic warfare systems, 100 units of light weapons, 30 vehicles, as well as additional equipment for combating drones and air defence.

This year, the UK will spend £4.5 billion on military support for Ukraine, including £2.26 billion in the form of a loan through the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration mechanism, which is being repaid from frozen Russian assets.