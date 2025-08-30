Moscow will not receive frozen assets until reparations are paid to Ukraine - Kallas

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, said that Russia would only be able to access its frozen assets after paying reparations to Ukraine, and that additional aid to Kyiv would also be discussed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

She said that among the topics of discussion at the informal meeting of foreign ministers would be Russia's war against Ukraine and increased support for Ukraine, as well as the use of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's interests.

"We need to delve deeply into the issue of frozen assets. There are pros and cons. There are certain sensitive issues, but we need to discuss the possible risks in a reasoned manner. Of course, there must be a strategy for overcoming the crisis, but we cannot even imagine that in the event of a ceasefire, these assets will be returned to Russia without it paying reparations," said Kallas.

Regarding the ongoing Russian aggression, the High Representative added that, despite active diplomatic efforts to organize negotiations between Ukraine and Russia at the highest level, Russia is showing that it "does not want peace."

Let us recall that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is confident that he will win the war against Ukraine and is using diplomatic negotiations only as a tool to buy time.

