19th package of EU sanctions may include restrictions against Russian energy, financial services, as well as secondary sanctions - Kallas

The European Union's 19th package of sanctions against Russia may include restrictions in the energy and financial services sectors, as well as secondary sanctions. These measures will be the most effective in putting pressure on the Kremlin.

this was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

According to her, secondary sanctions similar to those imposed by the US could cut off Russia's access to necessary capital.

"We are working on the next package, and there are several options on the table at the moment. Of course, they will be most affected by any sanctions against the energy sector and all secondary sanctions, such as those imposed by the Americans, as well as restrictions on financial services, which effectively cut off their access to the capital they so desperately need," Kallas stressed.

She noted that discussions are ongoing and that a final decision will be made after agreement among all EU members.

"Everyone understands that given how Putin undermines peace efforts, the only thing that really works is pressure," Kallas said.

