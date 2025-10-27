Skelia Regiment drone operators eliminate nine enemy assault troops in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" are eliminating the occupiers in the area of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators detected enemy positions and eliminated the invaders.
As a result of the combat mission, nine enemy assault troops were neutralized.
Earlier, it was reported that the "Skelia" Regiment cleared the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region of Russian forces,eliminating dozens of occupiers.
