Zelenskyy: all deep-strike tasks must be fully implemented by year-end

All tasks for long-range strikes on Russian territory must be completed by the end of the year. It includes an expansion of the geography of Ukraine’s long-range capabilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I chaired a Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters meeting — we discussed a lot about our long-range sanctions (measures -ed.note) against Russia and the results of our responses to Russian strikes. In particular, we spoke with weapons manufacturers — producers of weapons for deep strikes. This is the right format for the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters: when manufacturers, everyone responsible for the effective use of our drones and missiles, the funders, and diplomats are all together," the president said.

Most effective manufacturers awarded three-year contracts

Zelenskyy said the state is giving three-year contracts to the most effective producers.

"We are expanding this approach, longer contracts, so there is greater certainty for manufacturers and for our army. After every Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters meeting, I will check the pace of contract implementation: this must be carried out. Under any scenario, Ukraine must and will always have sufficient long-range capabilities. Now, during the war, and no less so after the war, as part of security guarantees for the future, for our children," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "the world’s sanctions and our precision are effectively working in coordination to ensure a just end to this war for Ukraine."

"All tasks for deep-strike missions by the end of the year must be fully implemented. This also includes expanding the geography of our long-range capability. I thank every unit and every component of Ukraine’s defence and security forces for their accuracy. I thank the manufacturers, those who truly fulfil the assigned tasks. We are ensuring the funding," Zelenskyy added.

