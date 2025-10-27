Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Russia: Moscow may lose up to $5 billion month

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia will lose up to $5 billion a month as a result of new US sanctions.

He stated this to Axios, Censor.NET reports.

In his opinion, the conversation between Rubio and Lavrov was not positive, as the Russians did the same thing they did after the meeting in Alaska.

"This is the third or fourth time that Putin and his people have rejected what Trump says," Zelenskyy explained.

The Head of State believes that Trump "received a very negative reaction" in Russia after the introduction of new sanctions. Examples include harsh comments by Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Medvedev and the growth of "anti-American and anti-Trump rhetoric" in Russian state media.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine estimates that new US sanctions against Russian oil companies could reduce oil exports by 50%, which would amount to up to $5 billion in lost revenue per month.He hopes for "new secondary sanctions" and "parallel steps from Congress."

Read more: Zelenskyy told me that Ukraine is ready to fight for another two or three years, - Tusk

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US intends to announce a significant tightening of sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the US Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions against major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions was Russia's lack of serious commitment to the peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent believes that Trump's new sanctions will reduce Russia's oil revenues by 30%.