Zelenskyy told me that Ukraine is ready to fight for another two or three years, - Tusk

Ukraine is ready to continue fighting with Russia for another two to three years, but fears that the war will drag on for decades.

According to Censor.NET, in an interview with the British Sunday Times, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he had been told about this by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tusk noted that Kyiv is concerned about the losses the war will cause to its population and economy if it lasts longer than a few years.

The Polish Prime Minister stressed that he has no doubt that Ukraine will survive as an independent state.

"Now the main question is how many victims we will see. President Zelensky told me that he hopes that the war will not last ten years, but that Ukraine is ready to fight for another two, three years," Tusk said.

What preceded it

On 23 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk on the sidelines of the European Council. The parties discussed joint defence projects and the SAFE instrument.

