168 combat engagements took place along frontline, one-third of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., there have been 168 combat engagements along the frontline.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy strikes

The invaders carried out 70 airstrikes, dropping 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces launched 2,635 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,065 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults since the start of the day, while two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out ten airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and conducted 149 shelling attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Bolohivka, and toward Bochkovе.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian units carried out nine assault actions, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Pishchane.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,137,690 people (+900 per day), 11,293 tanks, 34,036 artillery systems, 23,480 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions nine times since the beginning of the day in the areas of Serednie, Myrne, Shandryholove, Nadiia, and Zarichne. Fighting continues at two locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attempted six assaults near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and toward Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded as enemy units tried to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian troops launched 25 attacks on Defence Forces’ positions, focusing their efforts near Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have attempted 57 assaults on Ukrainian defenses near Nykanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and Horikhove. In some areas, fighting continues. Today, 97 enemy troops were eliminated in this sector, 68 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian defenders destroyed two vehicles, an APC, and the occupiers` electronic warfare system. Two multiple launch rocket systems, two armored fighting vehicles, another vehicle, and one additional EW system were significantly damaged. In addition, Ukrainian forces struck five enemy shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 14 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohrhorivka, and Uspenivka, while six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Two hundred Russian troops have infiltrated Pokrovsk, and small arms fire is ongoing. Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske are under our control - General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Malynivka and toward Novomykolaivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried four times to push forward near Kamianske and toward Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to advance and suffered losses.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel