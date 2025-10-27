Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,137,690 people (+900 per day), 11,293 tanks, 34,036 artillery systems, 23,480 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,137,690 Russian occupiers.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 27 October 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,137,690 (+800) individuals

tanks – 11,293 (+2) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,480 (+3) units

artillery systems – 34,036 (+34) units

MLRS – 1,527 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,230 (+0) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 74,946 (+547) units.

cruise missiles – 3,880 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units.

submarines – 1 (+0) unit.

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 65,655 (+138) units.

special equipment – 3,981 (+0) units.

Russia suffered the greatest losses of artillery during periods of active assaults and during counteroffensives by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army suffered the most significant losses of artillery systems during several key periods of the war. The first major losses were recorded in the spring of 2022 near Kyiv and Chernihiv. After retreating from northern Ukraine, dozens of batteries were destroyed by counter-battery artillery and Bayraktar TB2 strikes or abandoned. According to statistics, the Russian army lost about 300-400 artillery systems in two months.

In the battles in Donbas in June-August 2022, Russia actively used artillery, but with the arrival of HIMARS in Ukraine, the situation changed. Strikes on artillery depots and positions became fatal. In three months, the Russian army lost more than 600 artillery systems. This marked the beginning of the systematic destruction of artillery ammunition depots.

The heaviest losses occurred in the winter of 2023-2024, when Russia lost 30-40 artillery systems daily during the assaults on Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Another peak occurred in May-June 2024, during a failed offensive in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian FPV drones and counter-battery systems destroyed enemy equipment en masse.

