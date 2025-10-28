Keith Kellogg's daughter, social activist Meaghan Mobbs, reacted ironically to footage of the Kremlin's night-time defence, stating that the "superpower" had turned into "two dudes defending Moscow".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to X Mobbs.

Kellogg's daughter posted a photo that went viral on the night of 27 October. It shows a mobile firefighting unit on duty near the Kremlin.

"Wait. I was reliably told Russia is a superpower. 3 days to Kyiv to 2 dudes defending Moscow. Em-bar-ra-ssing," Mobbs wrote.

Drone attack on Moscow

On the evening of Sunday, 26 October, Moscow and the region were attacked by drones. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, 34 drones were heading for Moscow. In total, Russian air defence forces allegedly shot down 193 drones. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that about 36 drones were shot down in Moscow and the Moscow region.

Explosions and smoke were reported in the Moscow region and suburbs, including near the village of Kommunarka. Two airports, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, were temporarily closed due to the threat of air strikes.

