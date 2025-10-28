EU invites Ukraine to join government satellite communications program - European Commission

The European Commission has submitted a proposal to the Council of the EU to open negotiations with Ukraine on its participation in the government satellite communications component of the EU Space Program and the Union Secure Connectivity Program.

This was announced by European Commission spokesman Thomas Renier, according to Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

"We want to fully involve Ukraine in the government satellite communications program, also known as Govsatcom. Why is this important? Because defense and space are closely intertwined," said Renier.

The EU Space Program

He stressed that Ukraine is already fully involved in the EU's defense program, and now it is time to do the same in the field of space.

"Ukraine's participation in Govsatcom will ensure secure space connectivity. This is crucial for Ukraine's competitiveness, for the country as a whole, and for its citizens," emphasized the European Commission spokesperson.

Read more: EU should approve "reparation loan" for Ukraine by Christmas – Frederiksen

Negotiations on Ukraine's accession

The next step should be negotiations at the level of EU member states and a decision by the EU Council to involve Ukraine in space programs. Ukraine's participation will be finally confirmed after the conclusion of a relevant international agreement in accordance with Article 218 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU).

Govsatcom aims to provide secure and resilient satellite communications by pooling and sharing the resources of EU Member States and private operators.

What preceded it?

It should be noted that the first step towards Ukraine's participation in the EU Space Program was taken in April 2025, when Ukraine signed an agreement to participate in such components as Copernicus, Space Weather Events, and Near-Earth Objects.

European Commission spokesman Thomas Renier said that the EU is ready to support Ukraine with GOVSATCOM satellite capabilities if Starlink stops working.

The EC is also exploring the possibility of expanding its satellite capabilities and creating a new satellite network for military reconnaissance. This comes amid growing doubts about the US's commitment to European defense.