For foreigners whose contract with Armed Forces has expired, it is proposed to extend time of stay in Ukraine

The Rada proposes to extend the rights of foreign military personnel whose contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have expired.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding bill No. 14160 has been registered on the parliament's website.

The explanatory note states that the purpose of the draft law is to create legal grounds and conditions for the stay in Ukraine of foreigners and stateless persons who participate in the protection of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, their parents, and children.

What changes are being proposed?

The draft law proposes to extend the period of legal stay in Ukraine for foreigners whose contracts have expired.

Currently, this period is limited to three months, but the bill proposes extending it to six months.

This will allow foreigners who have completed their contract service to remain in Ukraine for a certain period of time without violating the law.

Immigration

The draft law also proposes changing the immigration conditions for foreigners who had a temporary residence permit in Ukraine.

Yes, the period of military service under contract is proposed to be counted as part of the period of continuous residence in Ukraine. This will make it easier for persons who have served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to obtain immigration permits.

Immigration quotas

Parliament is being asked to establish quotas for the immigration of persons who provided assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard while directly in combat zones and who, together with these units, are participating or have participated in combat or official duties for at least four months (the current rule stipulates six months) or who were held captive.

Such persons will be able to obtain a temporary residence permit, as well as a special certificate of combatant status or war-related disability.

The draft law also proposes introducing a foreigner's certificate for traveling abroad.

The implementation of the act at the legislative level will clarify the legal grounds and conditions for the stay of foreigners and stateless persons who participate in the protection of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, their parents and children on the territory of Ukraine.

The implementation of the act will have a positive impact on the interests of foreigners and stateless persons who participate in the protection of Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability," the explanatory note said.