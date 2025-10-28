Tusk criticizes Orban for ’fascination with Moscow’ and authoritarian tendencies - Guardian

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán "seems to be enchanted by Moscow" and wants to build an authoritarian model of government based on the Russian model.

This was reported by The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

"Viktor Orbán seems to have been enchanted by Moscow lately. Now he believes that it is better to build a somewhat authoritarian model based on Russia's example," Tusk said.

He also noted that Hungary was "far ahead of Poland in 1989," but is now "the poorest country in the European Union."

"Those who have allowed corruption, particularly with European funds, have fallen behind in the great race for economic growth and the well-being of citizens," added the Polish prime minister.

The publication notes that Tusk's statement is yet another manifestation of growing tensions between the Polish and Hungarian governments. Previously, the foreign ministers of the two countries, Radosław Sikorski and Péter Szijjártó, have repeatedly engaged in public disputes on social media.

