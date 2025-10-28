Russia supports idea of "peace summit" with US in Budapest - Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Russia supports the idea of holding a "peace summit" with the United States in Budapest.

He said this after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Minsk, according to Censor.NET, citing Telex.

The meeting took place during the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, in which Szijjártó participated.

"Russia is also ready to maintain high-level dialogue with the United States and, after appropriate preparations, to participate in the peace summit in Budapest," Szijjártó said.

According to him, Lavrov allegedly noted that "there is no doubt that if the peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest."

Read more: Chinese refinery sharply increases imports of Russian oil after British sanctions - Reuters

Cancellation of Trump-Putin meeting

On October 21, media outlets, citing sources in the White House, reported that plans for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest had been "suspended."

On October 22, US President Donald Trump canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.