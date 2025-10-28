Zelenskyy awards 433 Ukrainian defenders, 179 of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees awarding 433 Ukrainian defenders, including 179 posthumously.

The corresponding decrees were published on the official website of the President, Censor.NET reported.

According to the decrees, the servicemen were honored for their personal bravery and dedication demonstrated while defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The awards include the Cross of Combat Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and Danylo Halytsky, the Order "For Courage," as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "To a Defender of the Fatherland," and "For Saved Life."

