Five vehicles and "Grad" MLRS destroyed by drones of 413th Raid Regiment. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 413th separate regiment "Reid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroy enemy equipment and personnel of the Russian troops in the Dobropillia direction.
According to Censor.NET, the defence forces destroyed 6 pieces of equipment:
-
3 cars
-
1 UAZ "Loaf"
-
1 armoured combat vehicle
-
1 Grad multiple rocket launcher system
Footage shows a UAV striking a BM-21 "Grad" multiple-launch rocket system and destroying it.
The soldiers posted the video on their telegram channel.
Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces repelled a massive mechanised attack by the occupiers near Dobropillia: the enemy lost 15 pieces of equipment.
