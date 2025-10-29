Space is becoming next battlefield. Russia is developing laser weapons against satellites, - Kubilius

The European Commission proposes using space for defense purposes.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Space and defense

"Space defense—and the use of space for defense—is becoming increasingly relevant, because we are already under attack, including in space," he stressed.

According to the European Commissioner, space is currently one of the main issues on the agenda in Europe and central to the defense readiness roadmap presented two weeks ago.

Possible aggression by the Russian Federation against NATO

"We need to be ready by 2030. Because Putin will be ready to test Article 5 of NATO. And without space, there will be no defense readiness. And right now, we are not ready," Kubilius added.

He also noted that space capabilities are decisive on the battlefield.

"In Ukraine, satellites guide Russian bombs and missiles to cause destruction. Satellites help Ukrainians stay connected and control drones, defending their freedom. And space is becoming the next battlefield. Russia is developing powerful laser weapons that can permanently blind satellites. German satellites are being targeted by Russian spy satellites that can damage or destroy them," the European Commissioner explained.

In its roadmap, the European Commission proposes "not only defending space, but also using space for defense." It proposes building a European Space Defense Shield, which will be launched next summer.

Kubilius emphasized that modern warfare requires:

safe reconnaissance and surveillance;

safe positioning and navigation;

secure communication.

"So we will use space to gain these capabilities," he concluded.