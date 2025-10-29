Drone embezzlement: SSSCIP comments on NABU suspicions and stresses presumption of innocence

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP) has commented on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NABU) statement about notifying officials of suspicion. The agency emphasized that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court.

"It is not the first time law enforcement agencies have made similar statements, including about the SSSCIP. As of now, no court has issued a verdict or final ruling in any such cases involving the Service," the agency said.

Agency’s position

The Service’s position remains unchanged: a person is presumed innocent until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law by a court verdict that has entered into legal force.

The SSSCIP stated it is ready to fully cooperate with the investigation and help clarify all circumstances necessary to establish the truth.

The agency urged the public to wait for the court’s decision

"We call on representatives of state institutions, politicians, journalists, and the public not to speculate on these matters until an appropriate court decision is issued," the SSSCIP stated.

The SSSCIP emphasized that it continues to perform its assigned functions and supply unmanned systems to components of the defense and security sector in pursuit of Ukraine’s Victory.

Background

On October 28, NABU and SAPO uncovered a scheme involving the embezzlement of more than UAH 90 million during drone procurement for Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Officials of the SSSCIP, together with representatives of private companies, allegedly inflated prices for DJI and Autel UAVs and transferred the funds abroad.