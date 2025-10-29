ENG
1 569 10

DOT procures 500,000 personal heating devices for military – Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

In August 2025, the State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) under Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence purchased 200,000 personal heating devices, electric-heated insoles for servicemen, through the Prozorro procurement system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

Each set includes a pair of insoles, a connector with a fixation system, a wire, an on/off switch, and a USB type-A plug. The insoles connect to a power bank and are designed to provide at least six hours of heat output.

Key specifications:

  • surface temperature in normal operating mode: from 40°C;

  • insole thickness: 7.5–9.7 mm;

  • wire length: 2.35–2.6 m.

The purchased personal heating devices meet the technical specifications developed and approved by the Central Directorate for Material Support Development in 2025.

In addition, in October 2025, the Ministry of Defence's DOT procured another type of personal heating device under an updated technical specification — 300,000 chemical warmers. These devices are intended for individual heating of soldiers’ hands, feet, and body in low temperatures and must be made from natural components.

Each set includes:

  • 2 body warmers,

  • 2 hand warmers,

  • 2 foot warmers (half insoles).

The surface temperature of the warmers in normal operating mode is at least 40°C, with a heat output duration of no less than six hours. The packaging is moisture-resistant and fungus-proof, preventing unpleasant odors or material degradation.

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1805) purchasing (214) State Logistics Operator (38)
