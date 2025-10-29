122 combat engagements recorded along frontline, most in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., a total of 122 combat engagements have taken place along the entire front line.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy also carried out four airstrikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and launched 97 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three attacks today on the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Bohuslavka, with one more engagement still ongoing.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, today, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Korovyi Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, and Novoselivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three out of five enemy attempts to advance toward Yampil, Serebrianka, and Vyimka. Fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks near Stupochky and toward Virolubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy assaults, with one more engagement still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction,today, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 36 times near the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhnie, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Balahan, Lysivka, and Pokrovsk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks near the settlements of Myrne, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohrhorivka, Vyshneve, and Pryvilne. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy also carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Pokrovske.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliapole direction, one combat engagement was recorded near the settlement of Zelenyi Hai. The settlements of Nechaivka and Malynivka came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions since the beginning of the day near Stepove, Novodanilivka, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aviation also struck in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

