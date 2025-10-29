Trump plans to meet with Orbán on November 8, according to Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump plans to host Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on November 8.

According to an anonymous source, the meeting place has not yet been determined.

What will they talk about?

Orbán said earlier this week that he would meet with Trump in Washington to discuss protecting Hungary from the impact of US sanctions on Russian oil.

Hungary and Russian oil

The agency reminds us that Hungary depends on Moscow for oil and gas imports.

Unlike many of its European Union neighbors, which worked to reduce their dependence on Russian energy after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Hungary has increased its purchases since then.

The Hungarian government is trying to convince the US administration that its status as a landlocked country leaves it no choice but to rely on Russian oil, despite the existence of an alternative oil pipeline connecting Hungary to the Adriatic Sea via Croatia.