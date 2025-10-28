U.S. Senate again fails to pass budget — shutdown lasts 28 days

The U.S. Senate has failed for the 13th time to pass a short-term budget resolution to restore government funding, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Olha Stefanishyna reported, according to Censor.NET.

"Today the U.S. Senate voted for the 13th time on a short-term funding resolution… which the House of Representatives passed on September 19," she wrote on Telegram.

According to Stefanishyna, the resolution was proposed by the Republican Party. It was meant to fund federal agencies through November 21, but the vote in the Senate fell short.

"The bill received 54 of the 60 votes required. Thus the shutdown continues and its duration has reached 28 days," the diplomat noted.

Read more: US shutdown could block Ukraine’s billion-dollar UAV deal - Telegraph

Stefanishina added that this is the 13th attempt to pass temporary funding, and recalled that the longest shutdown in U.S. history lasted 35 days.

U.S. government shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown (a temporary halt in federal operations due to a lack of funding) has been in effect since October 1, with the Senate rejecting a bill to restore government funding ten times.

Because of the funding shortfall, most federal agencies remain closed, and thousands of civil servants have been placed on unpaid leave.

Read more: US Senate approves defence budget for 2026: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid

President Donald Trump’s administration has warned it is prepared for further reductions in federal staff.

Shutdown may leave U.S. military without pay

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the government will be unable to pay military salaries from the second half of November if the shutdown continues.

Read more: US did not block arms supplies to Ukraine due to ’shutdown’, - Zelenskyy

So far, the Pentagon has been paying service members using reserve funds, but after November 15 these payments will no longer be possible, CBS News reported.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine despite difficulties in approving the temporary budget.

Read more: US company fails to fulfill defense contract and must reimburse more than €17 million to Ukraine - FT