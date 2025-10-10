US Senate approves defence budget for 2026: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid

The US Senate has approved the defence budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which provides for the allocation of $500 million to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN.

The US Senate has passed a bill on defence policy after a delay caused by the vote to reopen the government. 77 senators voted for it, 20 against. The document authorises payments to the military, the implementation of military construction projects, the development of weapons, and defines key areas of geostrategic policy.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The draft law provides for the extension of the initiative to provide security assistance to Ukraine until 2028 and an increase in funding for the programme to $500 million.

In September, the House of Representatives passed its own version of the defence package by 231 votes to 196. The Republican-backed document included $400 million for the Pentagon's initiative to help Ukraine, but contained a number of controversial provisions.

The Senate version, according to journalists, has "fewer political flashpoints". The two chambers will now work in a reconciliation committee to resolve their differences. The final version of the defence budget is to be adopted by the end of 2025.

Read more: US Senate calls on Trump to increase pressure on Putin and impose sanctions against Russia