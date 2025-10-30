4 168 8
Parcel explodes at Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv: five injured (updated)
On October 30, an explosion occurred while a parcel was being inspected at a sorting facility of one of the postal operators in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Several people were injured.
The Kyiv police reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
Preliminary reports say the explosion occurred at a postal sorting facility during the inspection of a parcel. Five postal workers were injured and are receiving medical assistance.
A police investigation team, bomb disposal experts, and medics are working at the scene.
All circumstances of the incident are being established.
Update
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko later said that five people injured in the parcel explosion at a Ukrposhta branch had been hospitalized.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password