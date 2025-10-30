Drone-related embezzlement: HACC arrests two suspects for two months with bail option

On Thursday, October 30, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) placed two suspects in custody until December 28, 2025, as part of a case involving the embezzlement of funds during drone procurement for Ukraine’s Defence Forces, with the option of bail.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

According to law enforcement, two officials from the State Special Communications Service and two representatives of private companies organized a scheme to embezzle funds during drone procurement for Ukraine’s Defence Forces, causing more than ₴90 million in losses to the state budget.

Read more: Drone embezzlement: SSSCIP comments on NABU suspicions and stresses presumption of innocence

What preventive measures were imposed?

The owner of a Lviv-based company was placed in custody until December 28, 2025. The court set an alternative bail of ₴15,140,000.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to procedural obligations.

The suspect is charged under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Another suspect, involved in alleged price inflation during drone procurement, preventive measure in the form of pre-trial detention.. He was taken into custody immediately in the courtroom.



The court set an alternative bail of ₴12,112,000.

Watch more: Corruption in defense sector: NABU and SAPO expose ₴90 million embezzlement on drones. VIDEO

Background

On October 28, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered a scheme involving the embezzlement of over ₴90 million during drone procurement for Ukraine’s Defence Forces. Officials from the State Special Communications Service, together with representatives of private companies, inflated prices for DJI and Autel drones and transferred the funds abroad.