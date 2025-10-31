Ukrainian special services carried out an operation to destroy the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile on Russian territory.

This was announced by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

"We have never mentioned this before. One of the three "Oreshnik" missiles was successfully destroyed on their (Russian - Ed.) territory in Kapustin Yar," he said.

According to Maliuk, the operation was carried out by the SSU, the DIU and the FIS.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia had used one.

FIS head Ivashchenko noted that Russia had likely manufactured up to three "Oreshnik" missiles this year.

"Oreshnik"

The "Oreshnik" project is one of the latest developments in Russian missile technology, which has not been officially confirmed by the Kremlin. There is almost no information about these complexes in open sources, but experts suggest that it is a system with a range of over 3,000 kilometres, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has previously stated that "Oreshnik" could be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.

