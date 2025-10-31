Occupation authorities ban electric vehicles from crossing Crimean Bridge

Starting November 3, 2025, electric and hybrid vehicles will be banned from crossing the Crimean Bridge. The relevant decrees were signed by Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Russia’s Krasnodar region, and Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed "head" of occupied Crimea. The ban will remain in effect "until further notice."

Reasons for the ban

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the decision is linked to alleged risks of explosives being hidden inside EV traction batteries, which, according to the occupation authorities, could be used for terrorist attacks on the bridge.

According to the RBC news agency, the measure was a "recommendation from the anti-terrorism commission," coordinated with Russian security agencies.

Alternative route

The occupation authorities had previously restricted truck traffic on the Crimean Bridge. Now, electric vehicles, hybrids, and trucks are advised to use a land route through occupied Ukrainian territories — from Taganrog to Dzhankoi, according to the "operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region."

