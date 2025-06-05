Blowing up Crimean bridge will affect occupiers’ logistics, - Ukrainian Navy

The attack on the Crimean bridge will have a certain impact on the enemy's logistics, as the structure has been heavily damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, during a telethon.

"It is quite risky to operate it after such incidents, without at least a survey. Because one way or another, the structure has been damaged. And if the leadership of the occupied Crimea decided to risk the lives of their fellow citizens and let them continue to move as before, then someone will probably be responsible for these victims in the future," he added.

Pletenchuk noted that Russia's official response to the Crimean bridge blowing up was sluggish.

"They reacted at sea in much the same way as in the information space. That is, almost nothing," Pletenchuk added.

As a reminder, on 3 June 2025, the SSU struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, blowing up the pillars.

