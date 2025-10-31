High Anti-Corruption Court sentences former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov to six years in prison

Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov has been found guilty in a case involving unlawful decisions made in favor of companies linked to former MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko.

Verdict by the High Anti-Corruption Court

A panel of judges, Ihor Strohyi, Lesia Fedorak, and Viktor Nohachevskyi, found Nasirov guilty.

He was sentenced to six years in prison and fined 17,000 hryvnias, the maximum penalty under the article.

Nasirov is also banned from holding certain public offices for the next three years.

The court acquitted Nasirov's accomplice, Vladimir Novikov.

The court rejected a civil claim seeking to recover 44 million hryvnias from the defendants.

The judges ruled that Nasirov should remain in custody until the verdict enters into legal force.

The verdict has not yet taken effect.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court must review the appeals by mid-April 2026. It is noted that if this does not happen in time, Nasirov could avoid punishment due to the statute of limitations in the case.

More about the case

Roman Nasirov is a key figure in the so-called Onyshchenko gas scheme, a case first opened against him in 2017.

The case was initially heard by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, which, in two years, failed even to read out the indictment.

In September 2019, the case was transferred to the High Anti-Corruption Court, where it was under consideration for more than six years. Over that period, more than 200 court hearings were held.

Nasirov has previously denied his guilt.

