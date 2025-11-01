Russian forces attacked Marhanets with drone: one man killed, one woman wounded

A 58-year-old man was killed in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

The enemy struck the city with a drone

As noted, the tragedy occurred due to a hostile attack by an FPV drone.

"A 54-year-old woman was injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis," the RMA added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging residential buildings, transport infrastructure, and educational institutions.

