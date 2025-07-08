ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11662 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
383 0

Ruscists strike gas station in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region: fire breaks out. PHOTO

Russian forces struck the city of Marhanets in the Nikopol district, targeting a gas station.

This was reported by the press service of the regional State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of an FPV drone hit, the gas module, fuel dispenser, and canopy caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which covered an area of 10 square meters. No casualties or injuries were reported," the statement reads.

See more: Two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region hit by enemy attacks: man injured, wheat fields burned. PHOTOS

Russia strikes petrol station in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

Marhanets (37) shoot out (13992) Dnipropetrovska region (1549) Nikopolskyy district (256)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 