Ruscists strike gas station in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region: fire breaks out. PHOTO
Russian forces struck the city of Marhanets in the Nikopol district, targeting a gas station.
This was reported by the press service of the regional State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"As a result of an FPV drone hit, the gas module, fuel dispenser, and canopy caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which covered an area of 10 square meters. No casualties or injuries were reported," the statement reads.
