Russian army losses in October: 31,000 occupiers, 93 tanks, 230 armored vehicles, and over 800 artillery systems
In October, the Russian army suffered significant losses — more than 31,000 soldiers, which is equivalent to three divisions.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy personnel losses
In October, the Russian army lost more than 31,000 personnel.
This is roughly equivalent to the number of personnel in three divisions.
Destruction of enemy equipment
According to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck:
- about 230 enemy armored combat vehicles,
- over 800 art systems,
- 29 MLRS,
- 93 tanks, which is roughly equivalent to the strength of three tank battalions.
