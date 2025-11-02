Hudymenko showed what seriously wounded soldiers are fed on evacuation trains: "If you don’t know who to spend money on, feed wounded.". PHOTO

Yurii Hudymenko, head of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defence, showed the lunch that a wounded soldier recently received during a trip on an evacuation train.

Hudymenko posted the photo on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"A brief note about the president's new socialist initiative. This is the lunch that a soldier wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region recently received on an evacuation train. If you don't know which passengers to spend money on, feed the wounded on evacuation trains properly. Enough is enough. End of report. P.S. The soldier is from the D7 unit, so I am responsible for the facts. Wounds, three days of stabilisation, train from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Should I tell you separately what the seriously wounded should and should not eat?" wrote the Head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Yurii Hudymenko's Facebook page

