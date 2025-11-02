Turkey is ready to host new round of negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and Russia and summit between Zelenskyy and Putin, - Fidan

Turkey is ready to act as a mediator in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and to organize a summit between Zelenskyy and Putin.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the TRT World Forum, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

What are they saying in Turkey?

According to him, Ankara is ready to host the fourth round of negotiations between the delegations of the two countries, as well as a potential summit of leaders in Istanbul.

Three rounds of negotiations between delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have led to tangible results, including the exchange of prisoners and the resumption of direct dialogue between the parties. We sincerely believe that diplomacy remains the only way to peacefully resolve the crisis in Ukraine," said the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Fidan emphasized that Turkey will continue to support diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and is ready to provide its platform for direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.