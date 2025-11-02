Syrian leader to visit White House for first time in history on November 10

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Washington on November 10 and meet with US President Donald Trump. This will be the first visit by a Syrian leader to the White House in history.

According to Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth," this was reported by Axios, the US envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack.

It is noted that this will be the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House in history and another key step in the restoration of US-Syrian relations.

Syria joins coalition against ISIS

Barack said that during the visit, al-Sharaa is expected to sign an agreement on Syria's accession to the US-led coalition against ISIS.

The last visit by a senior Syrian official to the White House took place in December 1999. The then Syrian Foreign Minister Farouk al-Sharaa visited the White House for peace talks with Israel.

Negotiations between Israel and Syria

Barack noted that following al-Sharaa's visit to Washington, a fifth round of direct talks between Israel and Syria is expected to take place, mediated by the United States.

He stressed that the US goal is to reach an agreement on border security between the two countries by the end of the year.