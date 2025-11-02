250-kilogram aerial bomb was discovered in Estonia near border with Russia

On Sunday, November 2, a 250-kilogram aerial bomb was discovered in Estonia near the border with Russia.

Details of the discovery of the dangerous find

According to the Estonian Rescue Service, on Sunday morning at around 8:30 a.m., the emergency center received a report from a person who had come across a large object resembling a bomb while walking in the woods.

The explosive device was found near the village of Auvere, which is close to the border with Russia.

Sappers determined that it was an aerial bomb.

"Sappers are currently working at the scene and preparing to destroy the aircraft bomb. Residents living nearby may hear unusual sounds and explosions in the Auvere area," the statement said.