"I cannot leave, I have not yet buried my husband": Yarova residents stay behind to say farewell to loved ones after Russian strike. VIDEO

The village of Yarova in Donetsk region has been almost completely emptied - residents are fleeing en masse after a Russian airstrike that claimed dozens of lives.

Censor.NET reports, citing interviews with Donbas.Realii journalists, that locals say almost everyone has lost someone killed or wounded. Those who remain are waiting to bury their relatives.

"I cannot leave, I have not yet buried my husband. He asked to be laid to rest next to his father," said local resident Hanna Hryhorivna, who has been left without her husband. "We need to start packing things… but first I must bury my husband. He was brought back today," added another resident, Olha.

The strike on Yarova killed 25 people and wounded 18 others. The Russian army dropped two KAB-250 bombs on the village.

Watch more: New footage from Yarova: destroyed infrastructure and scattered personal belongings. VIDEO