ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9485 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
3 461 8

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,144,830 people (+1,160 per day), 11,321 tanks, 34,207 artillery systems, 23,531 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,144,830 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 3 November 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,144,830 (+1,160) individuals
  • tanks – 11,321 (+5) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,531 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 34,207 (+45) units
  • MLRS – 1,534 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,235 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 346 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 77,435 (+383) units.
  • cruise missiles – 3,918 (+1) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units.
  • submarines – 1 (+0) unit
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 66,411 (+121) units
  • special equipment – 3,989 (+2) units

Ліквідація російської армії

See more: Over past day, there were 143 combat engagements on front line, and 50 enemy assaults were repelled in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Author: 

Russian Army (10433) Armed Forces HQ (4562) cruise missile (507) liquidation (2824) tank (1128) elimination (6142)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 